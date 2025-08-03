Paul Krugman
The Economics of Smoot-Hawley 2.0, Part I
Tariffs will be very high as far as the eye can see. What does that mean?
22 hrs ago
Paul Krugman
1,078
392
Talking with Martin Wolf
Covering for a technical glitch
Aug 2
Paul Krugman
284
62
Caracas on the Potomac
Goodbye, reliable economic data
Aug 1
Paul Krugman
2,437
566
The Meaning of a Weak Jobs Report
It's (probably) the tariff uncertainty, stupid
Aug 1
Paul Krugman
1,998
419
Trump/Brazil: Delusions of Grandeur Go South
Trump thinks he can rule the world, but he doesn’t have the juice
Aug 1
Paul Krugman
1,625
427
July 2025
The Media Can’t Handle the Absence of Truth
And their diffidence empowers pathological liars
Jul 31
Paul Krugman
2,103
482
Fossil Fool
How Europe took Trump for a ride
Jul 30
Paul Krugman
2,379
487
I Coulda Made a Better Deal
What, exactly, did Trump get from Europe?
Jul 29
Paul Krugman
1,878
437
The Limits of Sprawl
Is Atlanta’s slowdown telling us something?
Jul 28
Paul Krugman
1,375
443
Understanding Interest Rate Policy
When rates should rise or fall
Jul 27
Paul Krugman
1,072
249
Talking With Henry Farrell
Weaponized interdependence and tech bro ideology, oh my
Jul 26
Paul Krugman
628
176
The Art of the Really Stupid Deal
What the heck were the Trumpists thinking?
Jul 25
Paul Krugman
2,571
486
