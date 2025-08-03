Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

The Economics of Smoot-Hawley 2.0, Part I
Tariffs will be very high as far as the eye can see. What does that mean?
  
Paul Krugman
Talking with Martin Wolf
Covering for a technical glitch
  
Paul Krugman
Caracas on the Potomac
Goodbye, reliable economic data
  
Paul Krugman
The Meaning of a Weak Jobs Report
It's (probably) the tariff uncertainty, stupid
  
Paul Krugman
Trump/Brazil: Delusions of Grandeur Go South
Trump thinks he can rule the world, but he doesn’t have the juice
  
Paul Krugman
July 2025

The Media Can’t Handle the Absence of Truth
And their diffidence empowers pathological liars
  
Paul Krugman
Fossil Fool
How Europe took Trump for a ride
  
Paul Krugman
I Coulda Made a Better Deal
What, exactly, did Trump get from Europe?
  
Paul Krugman
The Limits of Sprawl
Is Atlanta’s slowdown telling us something?
  
Paul Krugman
Understanding Interest Rate Policy
When rates should rise or fall
  
Paul Krugman
Talking With Henry Farrell
Weaponized interdependence and tech bro ideology, oh my
  
Paul Krugman
The Art of the Really Stupid Deal
What the heck were the Trumpists thinking?
  
Paul Krugman
