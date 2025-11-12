Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy Hughes's avatar
Kathy Hughes
2hEdited

Trump is about to bring on Great Depression 2.0 with the tariff disasters, tax cuts and the inevitable crash of unregulated cryptocurrency. They hope to leave us desperate as they take everything they can. The mainstream media is dishonest by not calling out Trump’s lies or his mental decay.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
Untrickled by Michelle Teheux's avatar
Untrickled by Michelle Teheux
2h

Imagine what things could be like right now if we had a sane, competent president actually interested in making things better.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
142 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Krugman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture