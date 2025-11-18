Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Kulberg's avatar
Eric Kulberg
7h

Don’t know how you crank it out as you do. Enjoy some quiet time sir! Listen to some music as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sanjeev's avatar
Sanjeev
7h

Morning Prof Krugman 🙏 Please take a little time from usual reporting and condemn a despicable & shameless person in field of economics. Such people should be condemned absolutely. A shameless bully in professional field and equally perverted in personal life.

This man should never hold any position in any university. Prof Krugman, esteemed people like you must condemn him. Please do not stay silent. 🙏

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cddr199d3z0o

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
73 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Krugman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture