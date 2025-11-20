Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Derelict
4h

I do all the grocery shopping, and I've watched the daily grocery budget climb steadily for the last 4 years. Shopping for two adults, I was averaging about $30 a day. Now, that same basket of groceries is running me $50 to $60 a day.

So people are not wrong in their own lived experiences. But it still takes a while for their experience to overcome their biases. Thus the MAGA folks are slowly (very slowly--too slowly) realizing that their god-king is screwing them with his clod-pated policies.

Robert Jaffee
4hEdited

“It may be that Trump is — bear with me here — actually paying a price for telling Americans not to believe their own eyes.”

I’m actually shocked so many people have given Trump the benefit of doubt; up, and until now. Did people honestly believe that tariffs were paid by foreign nations, and that it’s not a tax?

Or that these policies, if you can call them that, would reduce kitchen table prices on groceries, rent, healthcare and other expenses that hurt people daily.

Trump’s strength is also his weakness. He’s comes across strong and emphatic, which gives him leeway; however, he also comes across as obstinate, and unable to change course.

Additionally, he has no plans for governance; he wings it, and only offers concepts of plans which were never fully developed. He rules by the seat of his pants; which is no way to govern for the world’s largest economy and ever shrinking superpower! IMHO…:)

© 2025 Paul Krugman
