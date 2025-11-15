Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ISOequanimity's avatar
ISOequanimity
8hEdited

Legacy media is unrecognizable. I had to go to The Independent to find out about 28 yo USMC vet Jake Hieu Quoc Nguyen, who was shot to death in Texas, run over, then thrown to the side of the road like a piece of trash on the same day that Charlie Kirk was killed. Presumably, this wasn’t legacy headline news because it raises questions: Where were the presidential tributes and promises of posthumous medals? Why didn’t JDV visit his devastated family? Where were the promises of financial support? Jake’s family had to resort to crowd funding to cover his final expenses. Why wasn’t the Texas national guard activated to restore law and order? Texas has more than 4K gun deaths per year. It’s more than 10% of the horrific national total. https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/americas/crime/marine-veteran-dead-uber-texas-b2823887.html https://www.gofundme.com/f/jake-hieu-quoc-nguyen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Sanjeev's avatar
Sanjeev
8hEdited

Reposting my comment from elsewhere.

'They appear as giants because we are on our knees'

🙏 Donald Trump is a coward and an idiot but he's portrayed as a super-villain like Lex Luthor with great acumen to control everything.

Donald Trump's political regime is based on chaff and can fall in a matter of days if the Oligarchs & their media stop sane washing and normalizing this crazy man.

Media should drop everything and start doing coverage on Epstein story non-stop for 15 days and expose Trump's dealing with that monster. If media is sincere, they should drop all irrelevant stuff, and only talk about Trump's connection with Epstein. I guarantee that Trump regime will collapse in 15 days.

Trump is greatly vulnerable to Epstein scandal as even his own base (MTG & MAGA plebeians) is turning against him.

To run away from Epstein scandal, Trump is doing all kinds of distractions. Like trying to start a war with Venezuela. 🙏 Trying to impose Martial law & insurrection Act. With help of Speaker Mike Johnson, they didn't allow Congress to function so as to block release of Epstein files.

Trump is scared and if Oligarchs withdraw their crucial support to this idiot, he will fall in a matter of days. Only reason Trump is in power is because he's protected by his backers .... so far.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
197 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Krugman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture