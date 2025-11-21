When my flight took off from Madrid, my news feed was all about how Nvidia’s earnings had banished worries about an AI bubble. By the time I landed in NY, no they hadn’t, and Trump was threatening to execute members of Congress for saying that the military should disobey illegal orders.

So there’s a lot going on. Financially, the most striking may be the crash in crypto, which, as I wrote just two days ago, has become a Trump trade. Question: Is the ongoing plunge justified by fundamentals? Answer: What fundamentals?

But too tired to say much right now. Regular posting will resume this weekend.

