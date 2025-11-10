No Post Today
Temporarily shut down by Team Cave
Yesterday’s sudden cave by a small but crucial group of Democratic Senators was demoralizing, although you can make a case that it’s not as bad as it looks and feels. More to the point here, it requires substantial restructuring and rewriting of the post I had ready to go.
So no post today. Back tomorrow.
You're not the only one demoralized, Professor! I read Josh's article a bit ago, as well. It offered some hope. I'd feel better if a few other folks I similarly respect reach the same conclusion. I sure hope the Ds in the senate get motivated to make some leadership changes.
The dems caving is demoralizing and devastating. A big FU to the 8 of them (including Sen King).