Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leslie Goodman-Malamuth's avatar
Leslie Goodman-Malamuth
11hEdited

Deliberately starving forty-two million children, elderly and disabled, and the working poor of their SNAP benefits just before Thanksgiving features prominently in Trump’s sordid descent into authoritarianism. Cruelty is always his point.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
89 replies
Robert Jaffee's avatar
Robert Jaffee
11hEdited

“Like almost all progressives, I was infuriated and disheartened by Senate Democrats’ cave on the shutdown Sunday. The party won stunning election victories Tuesday — and its leaders responded with yet another preemptive surrender? (Chuck Schumer may have voted no, but he didn’t manage, and may not even have tried, to prevent defections.)”

Honestly, my takeaway is different. Yes, Schumer caved; were you actually expecting a different result from a useless invertebrate like Schumer?

Yet, from my perspective, the time for the shutdown was when they were negotiating the BBB; Trump’s monstrosity of a bill. Thats when democrats had leverage and Trump didn’t have the funding to build his ICE-Goonish army. Today, the dynamics of the game have changed, while Trump and his Family Criminal Enterprise control every lever of power.

Moreover, had republicans caved to healthcare, no one would feel pain, and democrats wouldn’t get credit for providing a solution to a problem that was solved without the pain.

Unfortunately, we live in a world of “out of sight, out of mind” is the credo. Therefore, ending the shutdown was the right decision, even if it has left us wanting.

And conversely, if republicans refused to yield, which they did, then we’re no better off, but the mob is fickle, and most likely both sides would be blamed going into the midterms.

Bottom line: this was the best result for a shutdown that was a waste of time. Republicans own this economy and as Napoleon famously said:

“Never interfere with your adversaries, when they are in the process of destroying themselves!”

IMHO…:)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
33 replies
568 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Krugman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture