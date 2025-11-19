Abandon all hope, ye who enter here

Tired and jet-lagged, so still not ready to do a serious post. But just a note about the interrelationship between markets and politics.

Obviously politics is dominating the news. I have no deep insights, except to echo Josh Marshall: Power is unitary. Trump seems to be collapsing on multiple fronts, with the collapse on each front reinforcing the collapse on others. The Epstein affair is coming to a head even as the public loses all faith in his economic policy, and the whole structure of fear on which his regime rests appears to be evaporating.

He also seems to be unraveling personally. We always knew that President “Piggy” despised women and admired tyrants, seeing nothing wrong with hacking up your critics with a bone saw. But even a few months ago I think he would have been self-controlled enough to be less obvious about it.

I don’t know how this ends, but all of a sudden a rapid implosion looks possible. No, I don’t know what that looks like. But the U.S. political universe looks very different than it did a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, stuff is happening in the markets. Most dramatically, crypto is crashing:

I’ll probably be ready to write something substantive on this subject soon, but today just a reminder that crypto and the political crisis aren’t independent.

As I wrote last month, crypto has become a Trump trade. An industry that’s still having very little success in finding legal use cases for its products basically bought itself a president. For a while that looked like a great investment. But with Trump’s power evaporating, it’s starting to look like money down the drain. And I believe that the crypto crash in part reflects a realization that the political patronage the industry was relying on may not continue.

OK, that’s about all I can manage right now. Now back to possible-deliverance-from-doom scrolling.

NONMUSICAL CODA

I talked with Hasan Minhaj, a big YouTuber; more bits later. Here’s a short about crypto: