Yup, I couldn’t agree more. Bitcoin is becoming a major drag in the equity markets, and could be the trigger in a worldwide downturn and recession. Supporting crypto and stable-coins, will be the final nail in the coffin.

As Rick Wilson famously says, “Everything Trump touches dies!” Never more prescient words….:)

Even more than the patronage the industry bought not continuing, by explicitly tying itself to Trump the crypto industry may well have given Democrats a reason to actively oppose it and regulate (or outright ban) the industry once in power.

I have to think that all the stunts that Big Tech, the AI industry, etc. have pulled to become explicit collaborators with Trump may leave them vulnerable to the next Dem administration as soon as 2029. If you're a Democrat, well, why should SpaceX have federal contracts any more if those federal contracts are going to end up funding the enemy?

