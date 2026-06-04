Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Ilene Freedman's avatar
Ilene Freedman
5h

Has anyone figured out who exactly the mastermind is behind these tariff tactics one after the other? They must be digging up these obscure justifications from somewhere.

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Peter Hamilton's avatar
Peter Hamilton
5hEdited

Thank you for mentioning that the tariffs breach international agreements freely entered into. In the case of Canada the breach could not be more obvious. In a side letter to the USMCA the then President (Trump) agreed specifically not to impose Section 232 tariffs on Canadian auto exports unless they exceeded a certain threshold (which has not occurred). However Trump has done exactly that.

My question is this. There has been much discussion around who actually pays the tariffs, whether they are effective and whether and how much they raise the cost of living, but very little around the implications of the US flagrantly breaching agreements freely entered into. Is that considered to be a less important issue.

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