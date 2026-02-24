Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erik Bruun's avatar
Erik Bruun
13hEdited

Another possible explanation for Trump's desperate attempts to retain tariffs is that he is descending deeper and deeper into dementia.

Tariffs allowed him to beat up other nations to extract concessions, some perhaps for himself and some for the nation.

That very useful toy has been taken away from him. He won't accept it. His hapless and spineless team is throwing other toys in front of him to try to allay his fury.

One day someone will have to remove him from the curved walls of the Oval office.

Reply
Share
48 replies
Luigi Colucci's avatar
Luigi Colucci
13h

Great post and great musical coda! 👍👍👍

Reply
Share
7 replies
325 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Krugman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture