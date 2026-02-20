Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WC's avatar
WC
9h

I am watching this press conference and I cannot believe this country elected this man twice.

Reply
Share
150 replies
Anne H's avatar
Anne H
9h

What happens when trump chooses to ignore the Supreme Court?

Reply
Share
86 replies
585 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Krugman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture