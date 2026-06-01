Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Abandoned Afghan Ally's avatar
Abandoned Afghan Ally
8h

Reading this article makes my heart bleed because I know this cruelty very well. We are the left-behind allies who stood with the American military, and we also faced the exact same broken promises and bureaucratic walls. They used to tell us we are partners, but then they just shut the door and left us to face danger. Now,seeing that they are even denying day care for innocent children born in America just because of their parents, it show that this system don't care about human rights or loyalty at all. When a government makes cruelty its main goal against immigrants and friends, it lose its moral power. If they can treat children like this inside their own country,it is no wonder they abandoned us in Afghanistan without any shame.

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Adam Stoler's avatar
Adam Stoler
8h

deport steven miller

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