Paul Krugman

Michael Happy
Jul 11Edited

I'm a recently retired professor of Humanities and Social Sciences, and I've been warning for years that the oligarchic class is funneling wealth upwards in preparation for a general societal collapse. Believe me, I'm not making it up when I say that they've all built survivalist bunkers in preparation for that eventuality. You can read about this in any number of reputable sources. The New Yorker has an alarming extended account of it.

It appears that driving crypto and over-running the Fed with incompetent lackeys is characteristic of American late capitalism's last ditch snatch and grab, which is being perpetrated by "accelerationists" who believe that the faster the existing order collapses, the sooner the new order can emerge -- which includes in some quarters (looking at you Elon) establishing colonies on Mars with, I assume, the requisite harems of teenage virgins.

The degradation and derangement of the American oligarchy really is not to be underestimated. They are nihilists. And we -- both morally and legally -- have a well-established right of self-defense.

Fred Branstetter
Jul 11

Trump has lived, existed and relied on borrowed money. That was when he could find any one who was foolish enough to lend it to him. Most of his ventures and projects have shown that he does not and has not understood any basic rules of business and finance. I remember when he drove out an analyst who pointed out that his debt offering for one his casino projects would not survive at the interest rates and leverage he had put on the casino. By the way eventually the bond holders were the ones that lost out. His business record has been abysmal and his understanding of finance and the economy lacking. Once he gets his hands on the Fed we can expect to see not only more financial chaos but an economic contraction. He has no strategy or understanding this is a government being run on the day to day on his instincts and his needs to be the head line.

