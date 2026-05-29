Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Xplisset's avatar
Xplisset
2h

This right here’s where “derangement” becomes projection.

Listen, the public is not hallucinating the economy. People are looking at rent, groceries, insurance, gas, and disposable income. The small faction still calling this a good economy is not making an economic judgment. It is making a loyalty declaration.

The striking thing here in those charts is that non-MAGA Republicans are clustered with everyone else. So the divide is not really left versus right. It is reality versus regime attachment.

Once the leader becomes the measure of truth, bad numbers are treated as insults instead of information.

The receipt becomes treason. God help us.

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Derelict's avatar
Derelict
2h

Hassett will have to go down in history as the most clownish CEA chair ever. I will be very interested to see what kind of career he has post-Trump. If there's any justice in this world, he'll finish out his days picking up dog-ends in the public parks and living under a bridge.

But I'm sure the economy will get better! Right after the Iran war ends, which should be any minute now. And just as soon as we invade Cuba, which we'll be doing soon and for no particular reason that makes any sense. But first, there's the UFC Spectacle on the White House lawn, featuring a wide array of entertainers who are not appearing despite their acts being headlined on the posters!

MAGA!

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