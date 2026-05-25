Paul Krugman

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Abandoned Afghan Ally's avatar
Abandoned Afghan Ally
3h

Reading this article, as an Afghan ally left behind by US government, I feel this situation is very familiar. Big powers start war with confidence, but ending is always unclear and full of cost. In Afghanistan we also saw many plans and strategies, but reality on ground was very different. Now again, decisions from top leaders create destruction, but normal people and soldiers pay the price. For allies like us, it is painful because we trusted these systems and promises. When policy fail, it is not only about reputation, it is about real human lives left in danger. I hope people understand that behind these political decisions, there are many forgotten allies still waiting for justice.

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Bob Anderhalt's avatar
Bob Anderhalt
3hEdited

I made a comment about yesterday‘s post and was surprised to get an email later thanking me for my comment from someone with the initials of PK and claiming to be Paul Krugman. The email encouraged me to reply and I made a brief reply thanking him for his post. To my surprise, I got another reply that wanted to establish communication with me. That was when I got suspicious and realized that when I had exposed the actual email address this was from it was actually from “paulkurgman@gmail.com”. I am sure I must not be the only one who has received these suspicious messages from whoever this is.

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