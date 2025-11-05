Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rebecca's avatar
Rebecca
5h

Thank you! Enough of the negativity nonsense. We have work to do and MUST follow through with this momentum to show them that WE THE PEOPLE mean business 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 replies
Malcolm's avatar
Malcolm
5hEdited

The Democrats are still in trouble. These results show dismay with MAGA, not an endorsement of the Democratic Party. These Democrats still suffer from a gerontocracy they refuse to depose, weak leadership, and lack of vision across the board. It’s going to be a slog from here to November 2028, and we don’t know what will happen between then and now. It’s my hope that the Democrats platform more people like Mamdani and AOC. We need to restore, at minimum, a Keynesian balance in our government’s economic policy in terms of taxation and investment; we need to abolish the free market fetishism that has produced the largest wealth gap in our nation’s history; we need to break up Meta, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Tesla, and Amazon on antitrust grounds; subject the 400 or so,billionaires to a wealth equalization tax and use that money to restore infrastructure, etc.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
78 replies
411 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Krugman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture