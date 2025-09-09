Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

David E Lewis
9hEdited

So long as the stock market goes up Trump will have his way.

When the stock market succumbs to gravity, as it will, Trump will find things more difficult. He's a salesman not a builder.

He will flail around making things so much worse not only because he's ignorant about economics, but also because he has broken the institutions that are needed to rebuild the economy.

Scott, I'm gonna punch you in the face, Bessent is at Treasury. Soon Trump will control the Fed.

There is no Department of Education, or Commerce, or Defense, or Energy.

There is no coherent plan save to grift.

And there is no coherent leadership from the opposition party.

Worth noting that the Dems lost to the GOP in the election of 1930 after the crash of 1929.

We need an actual opposition party to begin to rebuild.

End Times Poetry
9hEdited

"On Thursday a number of tech billionaires had dinner with Donald Trump. They were nauseatingly obsequious — and completely insincere. Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg was asked how much money he plans to invest in the U.S. and replied $600 billion. Shortly afterward, he was caught on a hot mic telling Trump 'Sorry, I wasn’t ready … I wasn’t sure what number you wanted to go with.'"

Oh, the beta males of the broligarchy.

They've got to go, right?

