Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Derelict's avatar
Derelict
5h

If only we had some adults in charge! Instead we have the United States being led by impulsive 12-year olds. We have Israel being led by a man who will sacrifice his entire country in order to stay out of prison.

And we along with the rest of the world can only look on in horror as these people lurch from one catastrophe to the next.

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Clym Yeobright's avatar
Clym Yeobright
5h

It seems we’re coming up to the moment when he says, as old whatsisname did, “The people of this country have proven themselves unworthy of me.” As we all know, two hours later old whatsisname shot himself in the head. Now, I’m not suggesting anything. Just sayin’

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