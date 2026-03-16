Paul Krugman

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Peter Redward's avatar
Peter Redward
12h

I don't think America is not respected. I think it's more a case that we are fearful of America's increasingly erratic and illogical behavior, disappointed by the actions of this administration, and worried about the future.

I don't think Trump is respected, but most of us are intelligent enough to know that Trump and MAGA are NOT America. They are a microcosm of America with core supporters perhaps only 33% of the voting public and less than that once you factor in low voter turnout.

And pretty much every Western country has it's own version, whether its UKIP/Reform, AfD, National Front, One Nation... etc...

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
12h

Thank you, for the article, Professor. Did you hear about the scheme Mr. Kushner coordinated with the government. I read about it on the intellectualist. I feel we need to end this war first, not monetary schemes. I agree with you , America, I hope will find its balance and strength to be once again, good amongst all nations in NATO. It seems the voters will have to decide this matter.

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