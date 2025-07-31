Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EcstaticRationalist's avatar
EcstaticRationalist
4dEdited

The media has failed from the beginning to accurately and effectively respond to Trump. In the beginning because they couldn't figure out how to deal with an inveterate and prolific liar. Recently because of an utter lack of courage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
52 replies
meD's avatar
meD
4dEdited

Thank you for this! That “winning his trade wars” headline the other day drove me (and most other subscribers) crazy, and we commented on it “loudly.” But it was just one of many headlines that appear to just prop up Trump and avoid the truth.

This is probably the most important topic right now. I so appreciate you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 replies
480 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Krugman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture