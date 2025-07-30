Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Brier's avatar
Steve Brier
5d

Agree 💯 but please don't compare Trumpites with Luddites. Luddities were hard working English weavers who opposed the imposition of machines by their rich overlords. It does a disservice to them to link them in any way with Trump and his miserable ilk.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
38 replies
Paul's avatar
Paul
5d

Just like Trump to announce something with sound and fury and signify nothing. As long as he can thump his chest about the “Big beautiful deal” with Europe, his base will go along with the ruse. The Europeans know how to con a conman.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
33 replies
485 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Krugman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture