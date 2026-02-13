Paul Krugman

pkidd
12h

Bondi’s “testimony” was the cherry on top. The desperate, shrill, insane shrieking of someone about to be put in the straitjacket.

89 replies
The Peaceful Solution-Plan B's avatar
The Peaceful Solution-Plan B
13h

Woke is a good thing

"Woke," when aligned with empathy and compassion, is defined by many as being aware of social, racial, and political injustices, aimed at fostering a more caring, inclusive, and equitable world. It emphasizes understanding the human behind every story, listening deeply, and actively working to alleviate suffering. 

• Awareness & Action: Originally rooted in awareness of racial injustice, "woke" has evolved to represent a broader consciousness of marginalized groups and systemic inequalities.

• Empathy as Strength: Proponents argue that empathy—feeling the pain of others—is not weakness, but rather a strength that guides a desire for a fairer society.

• Compassion in Action: While empathy is feeling the suffering, compassion is the desire to relieve it, and kindness is the action taken to do so. Supporters see this mindset as leading with love and humanity. 

Ultimately, being "woke" is a conscious, ongoing effort to recognize one's own biases and to care for the well-being of all people, regardless of their background. 

Now, who could possibly oppose such a beneficent course of action? Possibly only those who are filled with anger, hatred, jealousy, envy, paranoia and ignorance.

Say it loud,

I’m woke

And I’m proud!

THEY should try it.

37 replies
458 more comments...

