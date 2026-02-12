Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeffrey Crawford's avatar
Jeffrey Crawford
4h

Since Trump fired the head of BLS because he did not like the numbers being reported how can we believe anything BLS reports. I do not pay attention to the job numbers anymore because I just cannot believe them

Reply
Share
17 replies
pkidd's avatar
pkidd
4h

Take gun from holster. Shoot foot.

Reply
Share
7 replies
205 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Krugman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture