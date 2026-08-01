Silent Saturday
A peaceful, queasy feeling
No podcast today. I’d like to say that I was struck speechless by the revelation that the no-bid contractor on the Reflecting Pool botched the job — and that the charges against David Hearn, falsely accused of sabotage, were Trumped up.
But the truth is that I couldn’t get it together because I caught some kind of stomach bug and spent a lot of the week kneeling before the porcelain throne.
Primer for tomorrow still on track.
Sorry to hear. Glad to see you haven't lost your sense of humor. Best wishes for a speedy recovery.
I hope you are better very soon Professor.