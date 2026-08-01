No podcast today. I’d like to say that I was struck speechless by the revelation that the no-bid contractor on the Reflecting Pool botched the job — and that the charges against David Hearn, falsely accused of sabotage, were Trumped up.

But the truth is that I couldn’t get it together because I caught some kind of stomach bug and spent a lot of the week kneeling before the porcelain throne.

Primer for tomorrow still on track.