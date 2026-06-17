Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Leon Liao's avatar
Leon Liao
1h

Starlink’s expansion faces growing geopolitical pressure. The global internet service market is not a unified market that a single company can easily swallow. xAI has already fallen behind in the competition. Space-based data centers cannot solve the fundamental problems of radiation and heat dissipation in orbit, and the practical obstacles are substantial: launch costs, maintenance difficulty, thermal management, radiation damage, orbital replacement, data-transmission latency, ground-station bandwidth, insurance costs, space-debris risks, regulation, and militarization.

Over the long run, SpaceX’s space technologies will also face intense competition from China. Its real barriers to entry are not as high as the market narrative suggests.

That is why I strongly agree with the view that SpaceX’s real value is being amplified by the Musk myth, the Trump trade, the AI narrative, the fantasy of space colonization, and index-fund-driven capital flows. On top of a real asset, the market has layered a huge mythological premium.

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Kevin Maxted's avatar
Kevin Maxted
1h

'The only winners will be those who got in early....' and those that didn’t fall for the hype in the first place

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