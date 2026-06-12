Paul Krugman

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Abandoned Afghan Ally's avatar
Abandoned Afghan Ally
1h

The article shows that Washington and big billionaires always have billions of dollars to bail out banks, Twitter, or fund SpaceX scams. But when it is time to save the Afghan partners who saved American soldiers on the battlefield, they always say they have no resources or time. While retail investors are losing money in these economic games, our families are hiding in dark rooms with zero future. True accountability means you fix your real promises to people, not making shell games for rich people on television

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Xplisset's avatar
Xplisset
1hEdited

This right here is where the Musk story stops being merely ridiculous and becomes institutional capture.

He sells tomorrow, Wall Street packages the mythology, government power blesses it, and ordinary investors get drafted into the dream through index funds.

The product is no longer the car, the tunnel, the robotaxi, or Mars.

The product is belief itself.

And once belief gets written into markets and policy, the con stops being entertainment. It becomes infrastructure.

www.xplisset.com

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