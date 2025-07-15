Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

GrrlScientist
Jul 15

Professor Krugman: as Hannah Arendt wrote in her book, The Origins of Totalitarianism: “Total loyalty is possible only when fidelity is emptied of all concrete content, from which changes of mind might naturally arise.”

77 replies
David E Lewis
Jul 15Edited

We are getting ever closer to the MAGA inquisition and the imposed belief structure.

The earth is 7000 years old and sits at the center of the universe.

If you are poor it is entirely your fault. You need to work harder for less money.

There is no climate change and if there is, it isn't caused by man.

Donald Trump is the smartest, healthiest most moral man that ever lived.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

21 replies
