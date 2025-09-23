Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
End Times Poetry's avatar
End Times Poetry
5h

Have a great day, Paul!

God knows you've done enough for us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Jaffee's avatar
Robert Jaffee
5hEdited

Haven’t you learned anything Professor? Those windmills cause cancer. In fact, the venerated RFK Jr. says it’s also the leading cause for adult autism, so stay away, stay very far away!

That said, enjoy your vacation, you going to need it and I’m very jealous…:)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
194 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Krugman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture