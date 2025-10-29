A Break, With Some AIFull service will resume tomorrowPaul KrugmanOct 29, 20255628453ShareJust needed a break to deal with life. Here’s video of a panel discussion we recently had at the CUNY Graduate Center about AI and the job market:5628453Share
Rest, thank you for all of your posts & small d democracy
advocacy
That’s okay! Everyone needs a break now and then! I will be on vacation away from people! I need to make life decisions! I understand your one of the best professors to teach us economics and climate change science!