I'd like to mention that Jamelle Bouie's frank piece in the Times was posted without a comments section and removed from the front page feed after just an hour or so. In short, they buried it and did not allow it to become part of any discussion or debate.

Shortly after that the Times posted a bolded header "Charlie Kirk (1993 - 2025)" to indicate their solemn intention to treat this as an ongoing story. There was no such gesture in June for murdered Minnesota Democrat Melissa Hortman, who was an actual elected official and had a record of actual public service.

The moment I saw that header, I cancelled my subscription.

This morning I read in the Guardian that Trump, despite efforts by the Times to placate him, is suing the paper for $15 billion. At this hour, there is no such story in the Times itself.

If you play footsie with fascists, expect a swift kick to the groin.

Derelict's avatar
Derelict
8h

I think Kirk was just a more-prominent voice on the Right calling for women to be forced back into their pre-1850 roles in society. Rightwingers have been telling women to get back in the kitchen for as long as I've been alive--Phyllis Schafly didn't come out of nowhere and she made a career out of telling women they shouldn't have careers.

So, yeah--I can see women losing their right to vote as the Supreme Court begins declaring large parts of the Constitution to be unconstitutional. Hell, Amy Coney Barrett has stated publicly that the amendment guaranteeing birthright citizenship is "illegitimate," and Rightwingers like Kirk have spent the last half century saying that not just women's suffrage but also direct election of senators, the income tax, and all of the Reconstruction amendments are not legal. Kirk was just one recent voice in this longstanding chorus.

