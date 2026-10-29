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Ada Fuller's avatar
Ada Fuller
1h

I listened to Jon Stewart’s podcast yesterday; he had an AI expert on and much of it was beyond my comprehension regarding financing. He did make one analogy that I could understand. He compared AI financing to an old Bevis and Butthead routine. They each had a box of chocolate bars they were going to sell. Bevis had $1 and bought one of Butthead’s chocolate bars. He so obviously enjoyed it that Butthead took the $1 and bought one of Bevis’ chocolate bars. This went on back and forth, until there were no more chocolate bars, and only $1. That’s how AI financing was explained.

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Allison Tait's avatar
Allison Tait
1h

If lenders are getting cold feet, it's likely worth asking who the lenders are. A lot of AI financing runs through private credit funds and institutional investors, and their money often comes from pension funds and insurance companies. So when we say someone will have to take massive losses, that someone may be the ordinary retirees who never wanted the data centers in the first place and are protesting them.

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