Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Stevens's avatar
Stevens
1h

With such a crazy news cycle and the relentless amount of b.s. peddled hourly, its easy to forget that, before the war, thanks to white nationalism, tarrifs, cronyism, and the Big Billionaire Benefits Bill, Trump and the GOP were already destroying the economy (as so many of your posts were pointing out).

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Harold's avatar
Harold
1h

Nothing has ever stopped the Trumpists from saying one thing one day and something entirely different the next. It’s 1984 all over again.

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