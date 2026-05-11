Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Derelict's avatar
Derelict
12h

"If we tax the super-wealthy, nobody will ever want to get rich!" I've heard this from supposedly functioning adults. It makes no difference to them if you point out that back in the 1950s, the top marginal tax rate was 90% and that didn't seem to dampen anyone's enthusiasm for getting rich.

So I say, let's tax the ultra-wealthy back to the merely upper middle-class! Every dollar of personal net worth above $100 million is taxed at 95%. Not income--personal net worth.

Let Musk, Zuckerberg, and Bezos chew on that for a bit.

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Patrick O'Hearn's avatar
Patrick O'Hearn
12h

The amount of money in elections is absurd. Everyone remembers Elon's big spending in 2024 and his attempt to buy the 2025 WI Supreme Court election, but this coming mid-term cycle is going to be just as bad.

At the end of March, the formal Republican establishment (groups like the Republican National Committee and House and Senate leadership) had over $500mn of cash-in-hand.

And this didn't even consider the amount held by a third group — MAGA Inc. A super Pac associated with Trump, MAGA Inc. had close to $350mn in cash much of which has come from AI and crypto interests.

This was well above the $250mn held by the equivalent Democratic groups.

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