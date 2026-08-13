Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Sage Radachowsky's avatar
Sage Radachowsky
4h

We could live in a good world, but instead we live in a dystopia caused primarily by US imperialism. For over a century, but in earnest since the 1950s, the capitalist ruling class of the US have been doing blatant imperialism, destroying democracies in places like Iran in 1953 and Guatemala in 1954, to serve short-term US ruling class interests. Now the long-term effects coming home to roost. Other countries mostly want peace and prosperity. China is not attacking the US and doesn't want to. Iran wasn't attacking the US and never wanted to. If the CIA hadn't done "Operation Ajax" in 1953 to depose Mosaddegh, we wouldn't be in this situation now. The US has overdetermined all of world history as the prime cause of so many devastating messes. The US ruling class is out of control and it's hurting the US people as well as everyone else in the world.

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Frank Ferguson's avatar
Frank Ferguson
4h

So much for the Ukrainians having "no cards". Vance having to plead with them to stop retaliating against their agressor, so he can get prices at the pump down. Embarrassing.

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