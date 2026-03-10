Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Why I Don't Speak American

And why it's a problem that Pete Hegseth says he does
Mar 10, 2026

At a summit with Latin American leaders over the weekend, Marco Rubio said a few words in Spanish. Then Pete Hegseth popped up to say “I only speak American.” And that’s why we’re facing disaster in the Persian Gulf.

