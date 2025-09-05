Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Z's avatar
Lisa Z
6hEdited

Too many times I see people say things like, "They call themselves conservatives, but what do they want to CONSERVE?" They are conservatives, not CONSERVATIONISTS. The only thing they want to conserve is the white male power structure. They think the world was better when people of color knew their place in the power structure, women were relegated to being homemakers, and nothing as obscene as a black or female president would ever be possible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
77 replies
Susan Lionheart's avatar
Susan Lionheart
6h

They want to go back to a WASP country which it never was

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
387 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Krugman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture