Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Lisa Z's avatar
Lisa Z
3h

It's all of the above AND the gaslighting. The fact that it's being forced on us everywhere, even though it doesn't work as well as humans. All of a sudden, every website and app I use now either has switched to AI or has an AI option they're trying to force me to use. It's like someone flipped a switch. It wasn't there, now it is. And it doesn't really work that well, but companies don't care. They're just so hell bent on saving money that they're forcing it on us and trying to convince us that this new tool is better. It's not. Not yet, at least. Maybe someday but right now it just sucks.

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pkidd's avatar
pkidd
3h

Having people like Musk out front in the development of AI certainly doesn’t help. Gosh, if you believe “empathy is a weakness,” what could possibly go wrong?

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