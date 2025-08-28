Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Sandra P. Campbell
9h

Planet Money on NPR yesterday did a whole show on what happened in Greece when the government took over monetary policy, basically, by cooking the books.

The man who was finance minister, I think?, at the time, was the guest on the show and according to him it took 10 years of painful inflation and recession before Greece came out of their disaster. The main topic of the show was what happens when you can't trust the statistics/numbers any longer, and how Greece just made up their own to make the government Big Wigs feel good. Sound familiar?

John
8h

His 6 bankruptcies and dozens of failed product launches failed to dent the heads of millions who thought our carnival barker/dictator was the guy who could slash the price of eggs in Day 1. The stupidity is mind-boggling.

