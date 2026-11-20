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You might think that billionaires are completely self-interested, that their attention is exclusively focused upon making themselves richer. But that’s unfair. Because quite a number of the wealthiest men in America are now banding together and advocating for the greater good — that is, the greater good of the billionaire class. Billionaires such as Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Bill Ackman and Greg Brockman have been showing vociferous support for Jensen Huang, the disgraced former CEO of the chip giant Nvidia, and demanding that he be given his job back.

It’s true that Huang’s fall has been particularly shocking. Before his fall, he was a virtual potentate in the world of AI. He controlled access to the most sophisticated chips for AI data centers and, critically, the financial backing that his customers needed to purchase those chips. More so that any other single person, Huang both engineered the chips that made AI possible and inflated the AI financial bubble that looms over the economy.

But as we now know, Huang had an extended affair with Alice Huang (no relation), who has been identified by U.S. intelligence as a likely Chinese asset. Alice Huang is the controlling shareholder of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data center company that provides compute to Chinese companies and, quite possibly, to entities tied to the Chinese military.

Yet the focus on Huang’s apparent fall into a Chinese honeytrap obscures the fact that Nvidia was systematically undermining U.S. security for financial reasons, not just carnal ones.

Nvidia’s advanced chips are one of the few major advantages America has in its technology competition with China — a nation that is not an outright enemy, yet has consistently worked to undermine America’s interests globally, including providing significant technological and financial support to Iran. Moreover, China is an autocratic surveillance state that has bolstered anti-democratic forces around the world. The U.S. has had a policy, initiated by the Biden administration, of denying China access to the most sophisticated chips, Nvidia’s in particular.

Then Jensen Huang intervened. Huang successfully lobbied the Trump administration for a relaxation of Biden’s export restrictions, after contributing $25 million to Trump’s hideous ballroom. Howard Lutnick, the Commerce secretary, appears to have played a special role in undermining U.S. sanctions. Members of Congress have leaked data showing that Commerce approved the sale of hundreds of thousands of advanced chips to Chinese companies, including some with known ties to the Chinese military.

Furthermore, Nvidia also sold chips to third-party buyers — Megaspeed in particular — which appear to have smuggled these chips to China. On Monday the Justice and Commerce departments revealed that they have launched a criminal investigation into Megaspeed. Announcements of investigations in progress are rare; obviously Trump officials are scrambling to contain the political damage from the Huang revelations. Scott Bessent, the Treasury secretary, said in an interview last week that he had been pushing for months to have Megaspeed on a trade blacklist, but that Commerce — “which has the pen” — failed to act.

Cantor Fitzgerald, the financial company run by Lutnick’s sons, reportedly has a large financial stake in Nvidia, and Congressional Democrats are investigating. Lutnick looks like a prime target for impeachment once Democrats take control of Congress.

For a lot of money was involved in Nvidia’s dubious dealings: In fiscal 2025 customers with a billing location in Singapore, which accounts for only around 0.5 percent of world GDP, accounted for 18 percent of Nvidia’s revenue. Presumably the bulk of those purchases went to other nations, especially China.

So regardless of whether you want to frame it as a honeytrap or a moneytrap, Huang was effectively selling out U.S. national interests. (Democracy too.) Yet rather than make it clear that they would never betray America the way Huang (and apparently Lutnick) has, the tech oligarchy has rushed to his defense.

As the Wall Street Journal reported, at the latest New York Times Dealbook conference, “the technorati” — notably including Elon Musk — “took turns praising Huang.” David Sacks, the former White House technology czar, has defended Huang and argued that the “real story” is the leak of intelligence concerns to the New York Times. And of course Donald Trump himself has expressed support for Huang.

What’s going on here? As a number of observers have pointed out, many people in the tech-bro elite believe that corporations should be run in “founder mode,” in which one Big Man basically gets to do whatever he wants. And this is regardless of whether the company is publicly traded and thus legally obligated to act in its shareholders’ best interests.

As a recent op-ed by Amit Seru and David Larcker puts it, “some of Silicon Valley’s largest companies are basically authoritarian realms.”

So when these corporate strongmen see Huang fired for bad behavior that compromises national security, they see it not as a necessary corrective but as an implicit threat to their own authority. In their Ubermensch world view, only the little people need to obey the rules — including the rule of law. And of course they have an ally in Trump, the ultimate example of someone who revels in breaking rules and laws.

But do they realize how dangerous this kind of arrogance is about to become? Josh Marshall of Talking Points Memo, who has been writing along similar lines, doesn’t think so:

[I]t does not seem like any of these guys have entirely absorbed just how staggeringly unpopular they and their entire industry has become. They also don’t seem to have grasped how unpopular Trump — with whom they’ve cast their lots — has become.

Indeed. YouGov’s latest poll finds that Americans who believe that Huang’s affair compromised national security outnumber those who believe it hasn’t three to one. And most people probably don’t know how much Nvidia appears to have profited from chip-smuggling; if they did, their anti-Huang views would surely be even stronger.

In the aftermath of the midterm blue tsunami, quite a few tech lords will soon find themselves testifying before Congressional committees, as well as their businesses under greater regulatory scrutiny. So it’s a hell of a time for them to publicly rally for autocratic impunity. But, hey, that’s what they did when their tied their fates to Donald Trump.

Going forward, just as in the case of Elon Musk and Starlink, the Jensen Huang debacle shows that critical national security assets cannot be controlled by one person, no matter how impressive a businessperson he or she is. Just as the midterms results signaled the death throes of MAGA, let’s hope that the Jensen Huang debacle, along with Democratic investigations, will mark the beginning of the end of autocratic founder syndrome — and the self-dealing that so often goes with it — in the tech world.

MUSICAL CODA

“Failures in philosophy have brought me to this door”