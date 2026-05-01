Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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GJ Loft ME CA FL IL NE CT MI's avatar
GJ Loft ME CA FL IL NE CT MI
11h

Dr. Krugman. You are excellent at so many things, but you really suck at taking vacations.

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Mar's avatar
Mar
11h

Thank you for posting facts.

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