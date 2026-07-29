Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Sanjeev's avatar
Sanjeev
2h

off topic

Lindsey Graham funeral shows that most corrupted and reviled politicians in America will get grand State funerals of a Hero. America is a bankrupt country.

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BKW's avatar
BKW
2h

I recently saw the episode of Downton Abby where Lord Grantham bet on the wrong railroad & lost his wife’s fortune (whom he truly loved, but it helped that she had money when they married to prop up the estate's failing finances). The railroads were a revolution, but not all were successful, and it was hard to tell in real time how it would shake out. Lesson for today.

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