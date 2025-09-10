Paul Krugman

Lisa Z
19h

I am so frustrated with the legacy media's response to this. They do this EVERY time. Damning evidence of Trump's perfidy, corruption or incompetence is revealed, Trump bellows "FAKE NEWS," and then that becomes the story. For example: we have the Epstein letter. Trump denies it, threatens to sue. The letter is produced and everyone can see it. Trump says it's fake. And like robots, reporters everywhere proceed to ask every Republican, administration official, politician etc. if they believe the letter is real or fake. That's not the story! Trump is a serial liar, yet they keep giving him the benefit of the doubt. How about showing some footage of all the times Trump claimed something was fake that we all knew was true? He said the Access Hollywood tape was fake. He said the 2020 election results were fake. Heck, he even claimed a NOAA hurricane map was fake, because it contradicted something he had said earlier and was embarrassed.

Stop giving a serial liar the benefit of the doubt. Focus on the main story, not what Trump says about it. Of COURSE he's going to say it's fake. That's a given!

Aaaagghh ... I'm more angry at the media than anyone else, to be honest. They have let the nation down.

Bob Hinton
19h

Trump is ruining our country in so many ways. Thank you for your steadfast insights.

