Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NubbyShober's avatar
NubbyShober
7hEdited

20% of the world's oil still must pass through the quite narrow Straits of Hormuz. Which Iran can supposedly interdict for an indeterminate period of time with anti-ship missiles and other weaponry should Trump decide to launch his new Epstein-Iran War. To distract us from the Trump-Epstein Files, which the Administration is still eagerly covering up.

Would depriving the world of 20% of its oil supply for days or weeks or months trigger a global recession or depression? Desperate Donny seems eager to find out.

Reply
Share
17 replies
MLRGRMI's avatar
MLRGRMI
6h

“AI is coming to displace us” is definitely in many articles and conversations I hear. Isn’t this a huge argument for a more and stronger social safety net - funded by the tech/AI industry/investment industry? Societies get disrupted by advancing technology. Do they have to cripple and destroy the workers lives irreparabley, though? That is a choice. The current tech bro-AI-advancement seems to be underpinned by actions that are very autocratic and enslaving -if not right-out dismissive of the worth of average human beings. The Bros are posturing as gods on Mt. Olympus. They are simply flawed humans -many sick in their souls- and they need to be reined in so the positive advances that tech can give us can flourish.

Reply
Share
6 replies
208 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Krugman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture