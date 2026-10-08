Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Anne H's avatar
Anne H
Oct 8

What is fascinating about France is that everyday people care enough about what is happening to get out onto the street and protest.

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Matthias's avatar
Matthias
Oct 8Edited

I like your US perspective and your thinking as an economist, because it’s important to look at root causes.

For Europe: French policymakers across the political spectrum have neglected schools for at least two decades. And, importantly in this context, European and Western policymakers have neglected the climate crisis for even longer.

What has this led to? In French schools, it’s not just the plaster crumbling off the walls. There are actually more pests in some classrooms than there are students—and, clearly, there are too many students and too few teachers in those classrooms. To change this, students are now demanding €10 billion in additional funding. That is clearly more realistic than the €1.5 billion proposed by the education minister, which would merely perpetuate an untenable situation. We need money, lots of it, for investment.

I am a beekeeper. Maybe I watch climate change a little more closely, but all of us can feel, see, and sense it.

A scenario reminiscent of 1968 is very plausible: progressive forces taking to the streets could pave the way—not this time for de Gaulle and Gaullism, but for Le Pen and fascism.

In Germany, the conservative CDU is collapsing. https://caringlens.substack.com/p/some-blackbirds-dont-die-they-just In Italy, fascists are in power. Meloni isn't that lenient: A lot of changes are taking place behind the scenes right now. What if Sánchez fails in Spain?

In France, Jean-Luc Mélenchon is trying his hand at left-wing populism. Again: it’s important to look at the root causes. This means that climate change, social inequality and the struggle against totalitarism must remain at the heart of progressive-left-wing-green politics.

Being “woke” must lead to real eco-social improvement—for the planet and for everyone and everything on it, and around it. That must be the ambition for US Democrats: to enable life in a free world—a world freed from Gaga.

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