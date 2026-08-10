What Malta Tells Us About Oligarchy

Link to primer here.

Transcript

If you want to understand how we went so far down the road towards oligarchy, Malta is a good place to look.

Hi, Paul Krugman, doing a video today.

Yesterday, my weekly primer was another episode in the series about the rise of oligarchy and the policies that have led it to where it is. And this time, I focused on the role of a huge shift in taxation that has taken place over the past several decades, away from taxing capital and towards taxing labor. Half of that is a very large decline in the effective rate at which profits are taxed.

Now that decline has taken place partly via a reduction in headline tax rates, but to a large extent, from expanding loopholes — of which one of the most important is the ability of corporations to use accounting tricks to shift their reported profits into low tax jurisdictions, which is where Malta comes in.

On paper, according to the official numbers, Malta plays a remarkable role in the world economy.

It’s a huge investment destination: There are only a bit over 500,000 people on the island. But it has attracted more than $500 billion in foreign direct investment. At the same time, Maltese companies have invested about the same amount overseas. That’s about a million dollars per man, woman, and child in each direction.

Of course, it’s all fake. What we’re actually seeing is a proliferation of shell companies that are used by companies elsewhere as ways to launder, transfer their profits so that they pop up in Malta, which has a basically zero tax rate on corporate profits.

This is a combination of tax avoidance and tax evasion. Avoidance is when it’slegal, although it probably shouldn’t be. Evasion is when it isn’t. There’s some of both going on in Malta. There’s quitea lot of actual money laundering and sheer criminal activity. Famously, an investigative journalist from the island who looked into it was blown up by a car bomb. But mostly it is probably, at least marginally, within the, or arguably within the outer limits of the law.

So Crocs has a two-person office in Malta. And according to its books, basically all of its global profits come from that two-person operation in Malta. The New York Times had a very good report about all of this, which somehow I had not seen before writing the primer.

What is going on here? Well, the mechanics are quite simple. The real question is why this is allowed to persist. Tax avoidance or evasion, but profit shifting to avoid taxation, is a big issue. Estimates for the United States are that we lose probably north of $100 billion a year to companies finding ways to make their profits appear someplace else. If you want a sense of perspective, that’s roughly the entire budget of the food stamp program. It’s roughly the entire amount that Medicaid spends on health care for children.

These are programs that the administration falsely insists are full of fraud, but international profit shifting is fundamentally tax fraud, although it may be legal.

Now, Malta is a sovereign nation, but there really wouldn’t be any problem if the major democratic nations said this must stop. Malta is in fact part of the European Union. The European Union could clearly stop it. It has not.

Now, Europe is not totally hopeless. They actually have to some extent reined in the tax shelter status of Ireland, although it’s still there, but it’s weaker than it was. They have made moves toward a general international agreement that says that corporate tax rates must not be below 15% anywhere. It’s not really in effect, but they’ve moved in that direction. But Europe is characteristically weak in implementation. And let’s face it, there’s a fair bit of corruption there as well.

The United States, well, the United States was part of the project to limit at least extreme tax havens. To impose that minimum 15% corporate tax rate. But Donald Trump has withdrawn from the agreement.

It’s very clear that the United States government, as currently constituted, is not interested in cracking down on tax avoidance and tax evasion. In fact, the President of the United States and his lackeys are very much clearly on the side of tax cheats.

Now, I don’t want to say that Malta is the whole story. It’s obviously just a piece, although it is pretty extraordinary. We’re taking about basically a million dollars of corporate profits being laundered for each inhabitant of this tiny island. But it’s an indication.

It’s also an indication of what I’ve been calling the downward spiral of oligarchy. If we ask why is this outrage, this fundamental tax cheating permitted to continue, the answer is very clearly, it is the power of people with money who want to be able to avoid taxes. And their ability to avoid taxes leads them having even more money,which reinforces that power.

So it’s going to take a really big effort to, you know, we really need to reverse this. And we need to do it, you know, not slowly because this is a cumulativeprocess. We are on a downward spiral here. Malta is slightly exotic, it’s a funny story, but it’s actually very much indicative of what’s going wrong for the United States. And a reminder that although we are definitely the bad guys here, theEuropeans aren’t such great guys either.

But maybe they can be shamed. And maybe if we have a regime change here in the United States, we can finally be part of the effort.

Have a great day.

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