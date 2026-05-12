Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Angelo's avatar
Angelo
2h

A major weakness in simple GDP comparisons between the United States and Europe is that GDP can reward costliness rather than efficiency. This is especially clear in healthcare and higher education. The United States spends far more on healthcare than European countries, and that spending is recorded as economic activity. Insurance administration, hospital billing, private-sector profits, high drug prices, legal and compliance costs, and complex reimbursement systems all add to measured GDP. Yet these additional expenditures do not necessarily produce better health outcomes. In many comparisons, the United States spends more while achieving similar or worse outcomes than European countries.

This means that a higher U.S. GDP may partly reflect a more expensive and inefficient system, not necessarily a higher standard of living. By contrast, European countries often provide healthcare through public or heavily regulated systems that deliver comparable or better outcomes at lower cost. Those services are still counted in GDP, but because they are delivered more cheaply, they contribute less to measured economic output. In this sense, lower GDP can sometimes reflect efficiency rather than poverty.

The same issue applies to universities. In the United States, high tuition, student loans, private administration, and institutional overhead all generate measurable economic activity. In much of Europe, public universities charge low or no tuition, and the cost is absorbed through the public sector. The education still has value, but because it is less monetized and less expensive to the individual, it may contribute less to GDP than the more costly American model.

This creates a broader problem: GDP measures the market value of production, not the quality of life produced by that activity. If one country spends twice as much to obtain the same medical treatment or educational outcome, its GDP will look higher, but its citizens are not necessarily better off. In fact, they may be worse off if the extra spending comes through higher insurance premiums, medical debt, student loans, or reduced disposable income.

Therefore, Europe’s lower GDP per capita should not automatically be interpreted as economic failure or lower living standards. Part of the gap may reflect fewer hours worked, more leisure time, lower inequality, and the public provision of services that are less expensive but socially valuable. The American economy may appear larger partly because more basic social needs are routed through high-cost private markets. That raises measured GDP, but it does not always raise welfare.

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Kristen's avatar
Kristen
2h

I live in New England and have about 30 days of paid leave (PLUS sick leave) per year. I also have a 35-hour work week. This is what can happen if you're unionized, even in the U.S.!

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