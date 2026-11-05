Paul Krugman

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GJ Loft ME CA FL IL NE CT MI's avatar
GJ Loft ME CA FL IL NE CT MI
3h

100% agree that Democrats should force Trump to use his veto power.

On Election Day Trump pardoned another 21 convicted criminals. They didn't even have the guts to release the complete list of names. One of them Trump pardoned before in Trump 1 for fraud and now pardoned again for fraud. We need oversight of all of these ridiculous pardons and to limit the Presidential pardon power.

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Erik Bruun's avatar
Erik Bruun
3h

Trump has only one interest. Self-preservation.

Democrats have the power of investigation and the prospect of impeachment. They should use those levers to compel Trump to fulfill his delusion of being a deal maker to reverse course, most especially on tax cuts for the rich.

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