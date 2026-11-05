Marketing note: I have a new ebook, Navigating the Chaos: Chronicles of Economic and Political Madness, which uses material from this Substack to construct a thematic narrative of the past two years and the issues that Democrats must now address to build an enduring progressive movement. Available from Amazon, Kobo, Bookshop, and Nook.

The American people have just delivered a stunning rebuke to Donald Trump. If we had a parliamentary system, the moving trucks would already be at the White House. As it is, however, an increasingly deranged and debilitated Trump will remain in control of foreign policy, national security, and many of the federal government’s domestic operations for two more years. He will also, as he made a point of emphasizing on Truth Social as the returns came in, retain the ability to veto legislation. And Democrats, despite their huge margins in both houses of Congress, won’t have enough votes to override his vetoes.

So what can Democrats do with their new majorities?

One important answer is that they will now hold committee gavels, hence the ability to conduct investigations and hearings backed by subpoena power. This matters more for the Trump gang than it would for a normal administration. Everyone paying attention knows that Trump and his cronies have been stealing billions, but many Americans probably don’t grasp the full extent of the corruption. Gaining the ability to bring this corruption into the sunlight is critical to rebuild Americans’ faith in the integrity of government, as well as to hold Trump and his vandals accountable. Moreover, knowing that his days are numbered, the Trump gang have every incentive to engage in a wholesale smash-and-grab spree.

And Democrats know it. On Tuesday night Rep. Robert Garcia — the probable chair of the House Oversight Committee — had a blunt message for everyone associated with Trump: “Lawyer up.”

On the eve of the midterms, when election modelers anticipated a blue wave but not this awesome tsunami, I thought that control of those gavels would be the main payoffs. However, the gargantuan size of the win showed that Americans want fundamental change, a decisive break with Trumpism. Yet, with Trump still wielding the veto pen, what should they do in the remaining two years of his term?

I think I know the answer to that question: Pass highly popular legislation that would clearly benefit ordinary Americans and not the oligarchs, knowing full well that Trump will veto the legislation. Emphatically, the Democratsshould not try to make deals with Trump, a man who never agreed to a deal that he didn’t subsequently try to break.

Democrats should craft an expansive menu of legislation to address the issues plaguing ordinary Americans. When Trump vetoes a bill, they should attempt to override that veto, forcing each and every Republican to either to uphold Trump’s obstruction — making it clear that they are as culpable as he is — or to develop a spine and supply the additional votes required for such overrides.

And given how toxic Trump has become with the American public, it’s even possible that some Republicans will break with him to pass a few good laws.

What kind of laws do I have in mind? They shouldn’t shy away from really ambitious plans, like Medicare-for-All, even though they have no chance of becoming law for now: Democrats need to be clear that they stand for real change. But they should also offer more modest initiatives, like a buy-in to Medicare for Americans under 65. And they should offer legislation immediately restoring the Affordable Care Act subsidies that Trump and his allies killed, leading to soaring premiums for health insurance and plunging enrollment.

On foreign policy, they should pass legislation strengthening sanctions on Russia and restoring aid to Ukraine. A significant number of Republicans might even join them in overriding Trump’s veto. Bear in mind that only 3 percent of the U.S. public sympathizes with Russia more than with Ukraine; only 4 percent of Republicans sympathize with Russia. And I believe that many Republicans in Congress are privately ashamed to see Trump so obviously siding with Vladimir Putin.

Other obvious examples are:

· Refusal to spend more billions of dollars on a failed war with Iran · Ending the Trump tariffs · Policies to safeguard Americans against the dangers of AI and data center hegemony · Reforming tax policy so that it no longer benefits the wealthy and enables corporate tax evasion · Ending ICE abuses · Ending self-harming immigration policies · Reconstituting the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and giving it enforcement powers · Levying a windfall profits tax on oil companies · Policies that benefit cost-effective green energy, like solar and wind farms · Legislation that eliminates the ability of politicians and their family members to benefit financially from their offices

On all these issues and more, the Democrats should force Trump to use his veto power, making it clear to the country that he is the reason Americans are suffering under destructive policies that benefit the oligarchs, Trump and his cronies.

All of this Democratic legislation should be well crafted and objectively good. Furthermore, it can serve as the basis of the arsenal of policies upon which Democrats fight the 2028 election for both president and congress.

Yes, Democrats today are overjoyed about Tuesday’s results. But we should also be clear that they will still have to fight Republican obstruction over the next two years, as well as a hostile Supreme Court majority. So let’s have our celebration, but also be clear that this is, to quote Churchill, not the end, not even the beginning of the end, but perhaps the end of the beginning of the fight to reclaim this country.

And now for something completely different: The stock market is not the economy, and historically tells us almost nothing about where the economy is going. Still, given how often Trump has warned that Democrats would destroy the economy if in power, it’s at least interesting that the day after their smashing midterm victory oil prices plunged — probably because investors believe that the scale of Trump’s defeat made renewed war with Iran less likely — and the Dow rose 1500 points.

MUSICAL CODA