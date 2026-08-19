Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Derelict's avatar
Derelict
8h

The Grand Cycle:

Republicans slash taxes, increase defense spending, and balloon the deficit. All cheer and the economy craters.

Democrats are elected to fix the economy. Immediately the Number 1 top priority crisis-level concern is the DEFICIT and how it's going to devour each of us in our beds. Of course, there is one and only one way to deal with the deficit: Slash social programs. The economy begins to recover and people fell good enough to . . .

. . . vote for Republicans, who slash taxes, increase defense spending, and balloon the deficit.

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Stacy1946's avatar
Stacy1946
8h

Thank you for reminding me of your lessons of yesteryear: that having our own currency differentiated us from the Greeks or anyone else who had to repay debt with Euros. Keep on being right about everything!

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