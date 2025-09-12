Waving the Bloody Shirt
We don’t know who killed Charlie Kirk. We do know who’s trying to exploit his death.
At this point what do we know about who killed Charlie Kirk, and why?
Nothing. And we may never know anything. In part that’s because there appears to have been a rapid degradation in the FBI’s effectiveness since Trump appointees took over and prioritized political loyalty over competence.
The fact that Kirk was a right-winger doesn’t mean that the shooter was a left-winger. There are many possible stories you can invent about what may have motivated the assassination. What we do know is that no prominent Democrat has called for violence against Republicans, and no prominent Democrat has celebrated Kirk’s death.
Whoever did this, there’s just no rational way you can blame this on “the left.”
Also, whatever motivated this murder, it’s simply a fact that over the past decade right-wing extremists have killed many more people than left-wing extremists:
And Trump — who has repeatedly incited mob violence since his first campaign — clearly wants to use the Kirk killing as an excuse for more violence and intimidation. “We have radical left lunatics out there,” declared Trump, “and we just have to beat the hell out of them.” An utterly malign appeal to mob violence from a sitting president, particularly outrageous since no one knows who killed Kirk and why.
And let’s be clear: everyone — Republicans, business leaders, and more — who decided, in effect, to forget about Jan. 6 helped set the stage for this malignancy.
So while we want to know what lay behind Kirk’s assassination, the important story right now is Trump’s intent to use the killing to incite violence against anyone who stands in his way.
Speech doesn’t exist in a vacuum, detached from emotion, identity, and consequence. That’s not how humans work.
Language shapes behavior. We internalize it, react to it, and often act on it. Dehumanizing speech doesn’t just float in the ether, it embeds itself in culture, policy, and relationships. It primes people to see others as threats, as less-than, as disposable. That’s not theoretical; it’s observable across history and psychology.
Violence rarely erupts spontaneously. It’s cultivated through repetition, normalization, and rhetoric that numbs empathy and inflames fear. Words don’t pull triggers, but they can load the gun.
To dismiss the power of language is to misunderstand the architecture of human behavior. We don’t just act, we narrate, justify, and rehearse our actions through speech. That’s why words matter. That’s why they can wound, and why they must warn.
And if this provokes a response, especially one that insists speech is harmless, it only proves the point. Words move people. That’s why they matter. That’s why they must be used with care.
I’m a professor of Behavioral Economics and Cognitive Neuroscience.
Very well done. Thank you.